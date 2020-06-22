(Newser) – Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over Father's Day weekend—the city's highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year, per the AP. Among the victims was a 3-year-old boy, who police said was fatally shot Saturday as he was in a car with his father in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the boy's 27-year-old father was the intended target when someone fired shots at the vehicle, but he isn't cooperating with detectives. Community leaders are offering a $10,000 reward for any information in the boy's killing.

The weekend's other young shooting victims included a 13-year-old girl who died after being shot in the neck while watching TV in her home, and two boys, ages 17 and 16, killed in a separate shooting on Saturday. Police Superintendent David Brown said "gangs, guns, and drugs" are the common thread in the shootings. In all, 102 people were shot across Chicago from Friday evening to Monday morning—the highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The violence comes nearly a month after Chicago had its deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 as nine people were killed and another 27 wounded in shootings.