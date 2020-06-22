Fallout From Trump's Tulsa Rally Continues

(Newser)
President Trump's weekend rally in Tulsa did not go as planned, with a post-mortem in Politico going so far as to use the word "debacle" to describe it. Much of the negative attention is focused on campaign chief Brad Parscale, who boasted beforehand of more than 1 million requests for tickets, a far cry from the official turnout estimate of 6,200 at the downtown arena on Saturday. A sample of the fallout:
- 'Fox & Friends': The usually supportive Trump show didn't have much good to say about the rally Monday, notes Mediaite. "I don't know who thought it was a good idea to put 20,000 people in a room with masks optional,” said co-host Steve Doocy, referring to the arena's capacity. In fairness, added Brian Kilmeade, "as experienced as anyone is, no one has ever been through a campaign with a pandemic and civil unrest, two things out of control of Democrats and Republicans."