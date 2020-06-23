Apparent Noose Found at Another Race Track

(Newser) – California's Sonoma Raceway says police are investigating after a "piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose" was found hanging from a tree. A staff member spotted the apparent noose tied to a tree behind a former administrative office on the property on Saturday, a day before a noose appeared in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the lone full-time black driver in NASCAR, at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, reports SFGate. Sonoma had been scheduled to host the NASCAR Cup Series on June 14, before the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure, per Reuters. The AP reports the track remained closed over the weekend.

"Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have," the raceway said in a statement, adding it's "dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone." In an email to staffers, raceway President Steve Page said surveillance footage would be reviewed as part of an investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department. He asked anyone with knowledge of the incident or "any possible alternative explanation" to reach out. "We take this very seriously," he wrote. (After condemning Sunday's display, fellow drivers brought Wallace to tears with an act of solidarity.)

