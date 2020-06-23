No More Chance of 'Go Blue!' Joke at 2nd Presidential Debate

(Newser) – Joe Biden will have to scratch the "Go Blue!" joke from his intro of the second 2020 presidential debate. The University of Michigan has backed out of hosting duties, which have been assumed by the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on Oct. 15, per the Commission on Presidential Debates. The Detroit Free-Press quotes a letter from the Ann Arbor school's president to the commission that alludes to the coronavirus: “Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors—and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts—we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned."

As for the Miami venue, it's well-versed in debates, reports CNN: It held the first Democratic presidential primary debate in 2019. The schedule as it currently stands: additional presidential debates Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, and a vice presidential debate Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Read more presidential debate stories.)

