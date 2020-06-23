Trump: Border Wall 'Stopped Everything'

(Newser)
President Trump visited the US-Mexico border Tuesday and tried to credit his new wall with stopping both illegal immigration and the coronavirus. But his visit played out as top public health officials in Washington were testifying about the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19, singling out Arizona as one of the states now experiencing a surge in cases, the AP reports. In the blazing summer heat, Trump briefly stopped to inspect a new section of the concrete and rebar structure where the president and other officials took a moment to scrawl their signatures on the wall. "It stopped COVID, it stopped everything," Trump said. "Our border has never been more secure," Trump declared as he met with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and federal Border Patrol officials. Later Tuesday, he was to address a group of young Republicans at a Phoenix megachurch, where event organizers have pledged thousands will attend. (Read more President Trump stories.)