Trump: Biden Is 'Going to Be Your President'

Looks like President Trump is hearing about the latest polls—because he seemed curiously resigned to losing the 2020 election when speaking at a Fox News town hall on Friday, People reports. Talking to Sean Hannity, the 74-year-old began by slamming his 77-year-old Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as someone who apparently struggles to speak: "Here's a guy who doesn’t talk. Nobody hears him," Trump said. "Whenever he does talk, he can't put two sentences together. I don't want to be nice or un-nice. Okay? But, I mean, the man can't speak. And he's going to be your president because some people don't love me maybe. And, you know, all I'm doing is doing my job." Among other Trump quotes from a White House transcript of the event:
- "We have arrested a lot of people for what they've done. They've created bedlam. They've destroyed very important things. I mean, you're also talking about statues of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln. They'd like to get Jesus—you know that, right? They said, 'We want to get Jesus.'" (On that front, Snopes reports that activist Shaun King tweeted that "statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down" because it's "a form of white supremacy.")
- "But you look at Honduras, Guatemala, all of these different places. We have cities that are worse—in some cases, far worse. ... And everyone gets upset when I say it. They say, 'Oh, is that a racist statement?' It's not a racist. Frankly, black people come up to me and say, 'Thank you. Thank you, sir, for saying it.'"
- "So, we have more cases because we do the greatest testing. If we didn't do testing, we'd have no cases. Other countries—they don't test millions. So we're up to almost 30 million tests. So when you do 30 million, you’re going to have a kid with the sniffles, and they'll say it's coronavirus—whatever you want to call it." (Our World in Data says the US does have a high rate of testing compared to its population, but not as high as Russia's.)