Trump Niece: Here's Why the Case Against Me Is Nuts

(Newser) – "Confidentiality agreement? Give me a break." That's pretty much what Mary Trump argued in a Thursday affidavit seeking to fully unblock the release of her bombshell memoir, the Washington Post reports. President Trump's niece dismissed the agreement as worthless because, she said, it was part of an inheritance contract in which her uncle and his siblings lied about their assets. They "fraudulently induced Ms. Trump to enter into it based on false valuations that were revealed by the New York Times in its exposé of the Trump family finances in October of 2018," the affidavit states, per Law & Crime. She also noted that other family members have spoken publicly about the Trump clan, unbound by confidentiality.

"Having done so, they cannot now advance an interpretation of the agreement that prohibits Ms. Trump also from commenting on her family relationships," she argued, adding that blocking publication would "deprive her of the ability to speak" as enshrined in the First Amendment. All this legal dueling began when President Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, filed a temporary restraining order against the book in June. Then an appellate court ruled Wednesday to remove the order against her publisher, Simon & Schuster, allowing publication of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man to proceed. But a restraining order against Mary Trump remains in place. A lower court will hear arguments about that on July 10, per Bloomberg. (Read more Mary Trump stories.)

