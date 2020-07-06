Grandma Who Killed Lookalike Faces Another Murder Charge

(Newser) – A Minnesota woman serving life in prison for the murder of a Florida woman who resembled her is back in her home state to face another murder charge. Lois Riess was booked Friday on charges of first and second-degree murder in the March 2018 killing of her husband, David Riess, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Investigators say the 58-year-old grandmother went on the run after shooting her husband in their Blooming Prairie home, reports CBS Minnesota. Authorities in Florida cleared the way for her extradition in March. She pleaded guilty in December to killing Pamela Hutchinson. Riess, who stole Hutchinson's credit cards, vehicle, and ID, was arrested at a Texas bar weeks after the murder. (Read more murder stories.)