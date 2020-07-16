Trump Escalates Goya 'Food Fight'

(Newser) – Last week, the CEO of Goya Foods publicly praised President Trump. That led to calls for people, especially Latinos, to boycott Goya's beans and other products, and videos on social media of people dumping their Goya goods. The Trump camp is pushing back, however, and, as Marc Caputo of Politico sums up, "The culture war is officially a food fight." Coverage:

Trump: On Wednesday, Trump posted an image on Instagram of himself at his Oval Office desk, giving the thumbs-up to several Goya products in front of him. Ivanka Trump previously posted a similar image. The president also tweeted that Goya "is doing GREAT. The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!"