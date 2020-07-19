Beatrice Took 'Something Borrowed' to New Heights

(Newser)
–
Princess Beatrice quietly got married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a dress in which she could have rejoined any compliments with, "what, this old thing?" The dress—ahem, "a vintage Peau De Soie taffeta dress, in shades of ivory by Norman Hartnell ... trimmed with duchess satin and encrusted with diamante," per the Daily Beast—was on loan from Queen Elizabeth, who once wore it to the movies, in this case the 1962 premiere of Lawrence of Arabia. Also borrowed from the queen was the tiara she wore at her own wedding in 1947, which was somewhat vintage at that time, having been made for Queen Mary in 1919 from a diamond necklace that was given by Queen Victoria. For those wondering, Beatrice's father, the Jeffrey Epstein-linked Prince Andrew, did indeed walk his daughter down the aisle. The couple's wedding had been postponed by the pandemic from its original May 29 date. (Read more Princess Beatrice stories.)