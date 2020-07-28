(Newser) – Another book critical of President Trump is coming before the election, this one by former FBI agent Peter Strzok, reports the AP. Strzok had been part of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election until anti-Trump texts surfaced between him and a fellow agent. The counterintelligence expert was eventually fired over the scandal, though not before a fiery congressional hearing. His book, Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump, is due out Sept. 8.

So what might Trump expect? Nothing flattering, based on a statement issued by Strzok on Tuesday. The 20-year FBI vet promises "to explain how the elevation by President Trump and his collaborators of Trump's own personal interests over the interests of the country allowed Putin to succeed beyond Stalin's wildest dreams." (The other agent in the controversy, Lisa Page, fired back at Trump over his criticism of her last year.)

