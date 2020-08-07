 
Her Opponent Wildly Outraised Her. She Won

It's Democrat Marquita Bradshaw vs. Republican Bill Hagerty for Lamar Alexander's Senate seat
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 7, 2020 1:30 AM CDT

(Newser) – Former US Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty and Black activist Marquita Bradshaw will face off in November to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander after their respective victories in Tennessee primary elections on Thursday. Hagerty defeated Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi in the Republican primary, while Bradshaw scored an upset win over former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler in the Democratic primary, despite being vastly outraised by Mackler, who was endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and others. Bradshaw will have an uphill battle: Republicans have held both Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994. More on the two candidate, per the AP:

  • Hagerty, a Nashville businessman, emerged from a tough challenge from Sethi to clinch his party’s nomination. Last July, President Trump let Tennessee voters know he would back Hagerty for the seat, months before Hagerty declared himself a candidate. Sethi had already been running for about a month when Trump’s tweet turned the contest upside down.
  • Hagerty proceeded to ignore Sethi for most of the campaign, until back-and-forth attacks opened up a few weeks ago and never slowed down. Hagerty leveraged Trump’s endorsement to brush back attacks on his previous business and political ties to Mitt Romney, who was once the GOP presidential nominee and now, according to Hagerty, is a “weak-kneed” Republican senator who voted to convict Trump during the impeachment trial.
  • Bradshaw is a single mother who grew up in south Memphis and attended the University of Memphis. She has worked with community advocacy groups, environmental organizations and unions, including the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center, the AFL-CIO, the Sierra Club and Tennesseans for Fair Taxation. She has not held public office.
  • Bradshaw supports the Green New Deal, expanding Medicare, increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour and universal background checks for guns, according to her website.
  • Bradshaw raised only about $8,400 and spent around $5,800 through March, the last time she reported any campaign finance activity, records show. Mackler raised $2.1 million through mid-July, more than 250 times as much as Bradshaw.
