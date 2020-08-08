'We've Had It': Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders

(Newser) – Bypassing Congress, President Trump on Saturday signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed, the AP reports. Trump accused Democrats of loading up their rescue bill with priorities unrelated to the coronavirus. "We've had it," he said at a news conference at his country club in Bedminister, New Jersey. Trump said the payroll tax cut would apply to those earning less than $100,000 a year.

story continues below

He said that if he is reelected in November, he would look at the possibility of making the payroll tax permanent. Extra aid for the unemployed will total $400 a week, a cut from the $600 that just expired. Trump also signed executive orders holding off student loan payments and extending the freeze on evictions. More to follow.