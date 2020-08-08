The Times' Op-Ed Page Fumbles Yet Again

(Newser) – Hillary Clinton has a little advice for celebrated New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd: enough with the pot brownies. The former presidential candidate and secretary of state fired off a sharp tweet Saturday after the op-ed writer apparently forgot about Clinton's run for office in 2016, Mediaite reports. "It's hard to fathom, but it has been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket," Dowd wrote in her latest column, which harked back to Walter Mondale's 1984 run with Geraldine Ferraro. Little problem: Clinton's 2016 running mate was Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. "Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again," tweeted Clinton.

The Times quickly corrected the error but fumbled yet again, stating that it had been 36 years "since a man chose a woman to run as his vice president." That, of course, erased Sen. John McCain's 2008 run with Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin. A subsequent Times tweet corrected that error and presumably put the matter to bed—except for Clinton fans who have long raged over Dowd's ire for Clinton and Times coverage of the email scandal that damaged Clinton's 2016 campaign. "Maureen Dowd's deranged hatred of Hillary knows no bounds," tweets one reader. The New York Post recalls that the Times just fired an op-ed editor and replaced him with interim editor Kathleen Kingsbury, who is already wading into "embarrassing controversies." (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)

