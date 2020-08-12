Trump: Harris Is 'the Kind of Opponent Everyone Dreams Of'

(Newser) – Sen. Kamala Harris won the veepstakes—but President Trump is going after her for not winning the Democratic nomination. Harris "started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support," the president tweeted Wednesday. "That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!" Politico reports that Trump made similar remarks at a briefing Tuesday, where he said Harris "did very poorly" in the primaries. He also went after her for being "nasty" to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the nomination process, saying she was "the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate."

story continues below

Trump has also used "nasty" to describe women including Hillary Clinton, Meghan Markle, Barbara Bush, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Politico notes. In another tweet Wednesday morning, Trump boasted that the "suburban housewife" will be voting for him, using what the Hill calls "racist tropes" to repeat his promise to "protect" their neighborhoods from low-income housing. "They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood," he tweeted. "Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge." Biden has not signaled that he plans to have the New Jersey senator lead any housing-related effort, the Washington Post notes. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)

