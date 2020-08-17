Boy Blows His Nose, Finds Long-Lost Lego

(Newser) – When a boy in New Zealand told his parents a piece of Lego had somehow become lodged up his nose, they took him to a doctor, who assured them it would most likely make its way through his digestive tract. The family soon forgot about the incident—until the tiny piece came out of his nose almost two years later. Mudassir Anwar, father of 7-year-old Sameer, tells the New Zealand Herald that the Lego piece, believed to be a character's arm, resurfaced when Sameer sniffed a cupcake and felt a pain in his nose. His mother helped him blow his nose—and was surprised when what came out wasn't cake crumbs, but the Lego piece, now covered in fungus.

story continues below

Sameer's parents say he didn't complain of any discomfort during the years the Lego was up his nose. "We never expected such a thing," Anwar tells the Guardian. "The Lego piece looks a bit gross but that’s how it is. Unbelievable." The parents say Sameer was amazed to see the piece again." His eyes were wide open and he was like, "Mum, I found the Lego!" Anwar says. "You were telling me it wasn't there, but it was there!" It's not clear what's going to happen to the Lego piece, but Anwar says he joked to his wife "that we should donate it to a museum." (Another young boy suffered sinus problems for three years until doctors removed some lost Lego from his nose.)

