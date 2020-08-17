2 Indicted in Notorious Unsolved NYC Murder

(Newser) – Two suspects have been indicted in the 2002 killing of hip-hop artist Jam Master Jay, which until now had been one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings, two law enforcement officials tell the AP. Federal prosecutors were expected to announce the charges at a news conference Monday afternoon. Jason "Jay" Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC, behind hits such as "It's Tricky” and the Aerosmith remake collaboration "Walk This Way." The 37-year-old Jay was shot once in the head in his Queens recording studio by a masked assailant, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.

Law enforcement sources identified the two suspects to the New York Times as Ronald Washington, 56, and Karl Jordan Jr., 36. Washington, who had reportedly been living on a couch at Jay’s home in the days before his death, was publicly named as a possible suspect or witness as far back as 2007. He is currently serving a federal prison sentence stemming from a string of robberies he committed while on the run from police after Jay's death. Jordan was arrested Sunday. Washington “provided cover for his associate to shoot and kill Jason Mizell,” prosecutors wrote.