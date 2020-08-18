Victims Curse 'Subhuman' Golden State Killer

(Newser) – Victim after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a "sick monster,” "horrible man," and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname Golden State Killer. The daughter of one rape victim gave him an obscene hand gesture and cursed him during the first of four days of hearings in Sacramento County Superior Court before the 74-year-old is formally sentenced to life in prison on Friday, the AP reports. Some read statements on behalf of their loved ones who could not testify in person. "He and his knife had complete control over me for the next two hours," the daughter of rape survivor Patricia Murphy read from her mother's statement. "He truly is an evil monster with no soul.”

Murphy, in her own statement, raised her middle finger and said DeAngelo "can go straight to hell.” DeAngelo is a former police officer who eluded capture for four decades. The scope of his crimes "is simply staggering," prosecutors said in a court summary released Monday—13 known murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. Pete Schultz recalled how DeAngelo "performed horrific acts against our mother while she was tied and blindfolded." He himself was tied to a bedpost at age 11, while his 7-year-old sister was locked in her room during the attack. Schultz called DeAngelo a “sick monster" as the killer sat in an orange jail jumpsuit, staring straight ahead. In June, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges. He also publicly admitted dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.