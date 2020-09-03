Boseman to Be Honored With Statue Fit for a King

(Newser) – Less than a week after Chadwick Boseman's death, work is underway to get the Black Panther star his own statue. Boseman's hometown of Anderson, SC, is finalizing a plan for a permanent public statue. TMZ cites a rep for Mayor Terence Roberts as saying it will likely take shape as a mix of sculpture and mural. "He assured us it’ll be suitable for a king," the outlet notes, adding the city has already contacted an artist. Where it'll live is unclear, but tens of thousands of people have a suggestion.

More than 52,000 people have signed a petition demanding that a Boseman statue replace the Confederate memorial outside Anderson's courthouse, per the Hill. Removal of the Confederate monument would require a two-thirds vote of the state legislature under the Heritage Act. However, the petition argues the act "needs to be repealed and it should be up to the citizens of the town to decide whether or not the statues remain." As for the fate of the Confederate statue, the petition recommends it find a home in the Anderson County Museum. (Boseman is being honored in other ways.)

