Pelosi Won't Rule Out Another Impeachment

(Newser) – Another Trump impeachment? Or one of William Barr? Nany Pelosi refused to rule them out Sunday on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos should the Senate try to push through a Supreme Court nominee during the lame duck session. "Well, we have our options," Pelosi said. "We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country. This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made." She added that "our main goal would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the people from the coronavirus."

Pelosi also paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late Supreme Court justice who died Friday at age 87 from pancreatic cancer complications. "Well, I'm so glad that the country is providing such an outpouring of love and support to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg—petite, tiny in size, huge in impact, and powerful, brilliant brain on the court," Pelosi said. The White House reacted by slamming Pelosi's appearance: "The Speaker threatened to impeach the President—again—for simply fulfilling his constitutional obligation," White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern told Fox News. He added that Democrats are "threatening to pack the court and say things like 'nothing is off the table,'" which he called "bizarre and dangerous power grabs." (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)

