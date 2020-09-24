Diabetes Medicine Pulled Over Carcinogen Concerns

(Newser) – The Food and Drug Administration has posted the voluntary recall of another metformin—the ninth brand pulled since May. Riomet ER, a Type 2 diabetes medicine marketed by Sun Pharmaceutical, was found in tests to contain too much N-nitrosodimethylamine, a carcinogen, the Miami Herald reports. The recall applies to Lot AB06381: 500mg tablets of metformin hydrochloride labeled for extended-release oral suspension, with an expiration date of October 2021. The FDA posts a roundup of its NDMA announcements here. (NDMA also was a concern when retail chains dropped Zantac last year.)