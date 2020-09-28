(Newser) – Wesley Barnes did not enjoy his stay at the Sea View Resort in Thailand, as he made very clear in online reviews. Now the American faces two years in prison on defamation charges as a result, reports AFP. It appears the review that got Barnes into potentially deep trouble was one on Tripadvisor in which he accused the resort of "modern-day slavery." The travel site removed the review for violating its guidelines, and the resort has gone after Barnes under the nation's strict anti-defamation laws, per the Telegraph.

In another online review posted in July, Barnes complained of "unfriendly staff" who "act like they don't want anyone here." The resort says it took legal action because it seemed that Barnes was going to keep up his unrelenting online criticism. It also accuses Barnes of bickering with staff over a rule stipulating that he pay a corkage fee for alcohol brought to the hotel. Barnes works in Thailand, where he's now free on bail after his arrest on the charges. While international tourism is down in the nation because of the pandemic, locals have been vacationing at the resorts in recent months. (Fake reviews landed another man in prison.)

