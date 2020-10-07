 
The Presleys Say Goodbye to One Who Took His Life

Benjamin Keough died by suicide in July
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 7, 2020 6:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – The grandson of Elvis Presley has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland. Graceland officials said in a statement that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley's former home, which is a museum and a tourist attraction in Memphis, the AP reports. Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Keough died in a suicide in July in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined. Also buried at Graceland are Elvis Presley, his mother Gladys Presley, his father Vernon Presley, and his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley. (Read more Graceland stories.)

