The Presleys Say Goodbye to One Who Took His Life

In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 photo, Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, 21, left, and Benjamin Keough, 18, right, take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

