COVID Records Tumble in 6 States

Nursing assistant Monica Brodsky, right, hands McKensie Burreson, of Madison, a funnel and vial for a saliva test that tests for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot at the UW Health Administrative Office Building in Middleton, Wis., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Nursing assistant Monica Brodsky, right, hands McKensie Burreson, of Madison, a funnel and vial for a saliva test that tests for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot at the UW Health... (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)