 
X

COVID Records Tumble in 6 States

And across the world
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 10, 2020 5:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – President Trump has said the coronavirus will soon disappear—but according to the latest numbers, "soon" isn't here yet. The World Health Organization announced that 350,766 new infections were counted Friday worldwide, beating the previous record from earlier this week by almost 12,000. Forbes notes that America remains the worldwide leader with 7.6 million cases and is suffering a coronavirus resurgence in several states. Wisconsin had a record daily high of new cases Thursday, and NBC News reports that six other states set record single-day increases Friday. A few of the Friday stats along with positivity rates from Johns Hopkins University:

story continues below

  • Missouri: Just under 3,000 new cases; a single-day record in fatalities at 129. PR: 7.8%.
  • Montana: Cases more than double over two weeks; a 230% spike in COVID-related deaths over the past two months. PR: 10.6%.
  • North Dakota: 656 new cases. PR: 7.7%.
  • Ohio: 1,840 new cases, a single-day record. PR: 3.5%.
  • Oklahoma: 1,524 new cases. PR: 8.2%.
  • West Virginia: 382 new cases. PR: 3.4%.
(State hospitals in Wisconsin are being overwhelmed.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.