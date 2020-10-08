Razor Blades Cut Worker Removing Sign

(Newser) – A Michigan building inspector who'd pulled over to take out two political signs that were too close to the road at first thought he'd been electrocuted. Instead, he'd been cut; razor blades taped along the edges had sliced three of his fingers when he grabbed the sign, MLive reports. Bleeding heavily, he drove himself to a hospital, where he received 13 stitches. "Why would someone set a boobytrap sign to harm someone?" the Commerce Township supervisor said, per WDIV. "A child could have picked it up."

The homeowner said she didn't know anything about the razor blades. Some of her signs supporting President Trump had been stolen, she said, then were returned and put back in the yard. Deputies removed several signs "that had several razor blades taped all the way along the bottom of the sign," said a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The signs were 9 feet too close to the road, according to the release, "clearly in the right of way," per the Detroit News. A neighbor said, "It's really too bad that someone would go to that length to protect a political sign." (Read more campaign signs stories.)

