One Issue Expected to Dominate at Barrett Hearings

(Newser) – The confirmation hearings Democrats have tried to stall and Republicans have arranged with lightning speed begin Monday on Capitol Hill. The Senate Judiciary Committee opens its hearings into Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, with much of the focus from Democrats expected to be on health care. Coverage:

The process: Monday is all about opening statements, including from Barrett and senators. The grilling begins Tuesday and is expected to last through Thursday, reports Fox News. (Barrett is expected to echo her mentor, the late Antonin Scalia, in saying that the court should not try to make policy.)

Monday is all about opening statements, including from Barrett and senators. The grilling begins Tuesday and is expected to last through Thursday, reports Fox News. (Barrett is expected to echo her mentor, the late Antonin Scalia, in saying that the court should not try to make policy.) Firsts: This is the first time such hearings have been held during a pandemic (two GOP members of the panel have tested positive but will participate) and the first time they've happened even as early voting for the presidency is taking place around the country, per NPR. The story notes that Barrett is well aware of the stakes. Less than a week before the 2016 election, she warned that a Hillary Clinton win had "the potential to flip the balance on the court." Scalia's seat was vacant at the time.