House Democrats Release Dozens More Epstein Photos

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate on Thursday, a day ahead of the deadline for the administration to release its files on the sex offender. CBS News reports that the 68 photos include multiple images of lines from Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita written on a person's body, including the words "She was Dolores on the dotted line" along her spine. Epstein kept a first-edition copy of the novel about a man's sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl in his New York City home, CBS notes.