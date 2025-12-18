House Democrats Release Dozens More Epstein Photos

They include images of lines from Lolita written on a person's body
Posted Dec 18, 2025 1:48 PM CST
New Epstein Photos Include Lolita Lines on Person's Body
An image of Epstein's passport released Thursday.   (House Oversight Democrats)

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate on Thursday, a day ahead of the deadline for the administration to release its files on the sex offender. CBS News reports that the 68 photos include multiple images of lines from Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita written on a person's body, including the words "She was Dolores on the dotted line" along her spine. Epstein kept a first-edition copy of the novel about a man's sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl in his New York City home, CBS notes.

  • Passports. Other images included images of passports from Lithuania, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Russia. Most details are redacted, but the passports say the holders are female. House Oversight Democrats said the images include "passports of women whom Jeffrey Epstein and his conspirators were engaging, photos of rich and powerful men in Jeffrey Epstein's orbit, and concerning text messages about recruiting women for Jeffrey Epstein," per the BBC. A screenshot shows a text message exchange about an 18-year-old from Russia, with the sender saying a "scout" is asking "1000$ per girl," adding: "Maybe someone will be right for J?"
  • Celebrities. The images include photos of Stephen Bannon, Noam Chomsky, and Bill Gates. Two photos show Gates with women, but their faces are blacked out and it's "unclear who the women are or if they are two different women," the BBC notes. Another photo shows Epstein with Woody Allen and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, USA Today reports.

  • Inmate "love letter." The release also included building plans, a map of Epstein's island, and what the Independent describes as a "love letter" on a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office inmate request sheet from 2008.
  • Images "raise more questions." "As we approach the deadline for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession," Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement. "We must end this White House cover-up, and the DOJ must release the Epstein files now." Garcia said the committee is still working its way through 95,000 photos received last week. He said the photos were selected "as a representative sample of the photos received from the estate, and to provide insights into Epstein's network and his extremely disturbing activities. Photos in the Committee's possession include thousands of images, both graphic and mundane." The committee released an earlier batch of photos last week, including some photos of President Trump.

