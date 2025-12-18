Board Adds Trump's Name to the Kennedy Center

Goodbye, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Hello, Trump-Kennedy Center. Or at least that's the view of the board handpicked by President Trump to run the DC arts institution. On Thursday, the board voted unanimously to rename the facility, reports NBC News. However, the Washington Post reports that it's unclear whether the name change is legal and might need the permission of Congress.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the development on social media, tweeting that the board acted "because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building."