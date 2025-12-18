Trump Signs Order to Reclassify Marijuana

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug and open new avenues for medical research, a major shift in federal drug policy that inches closer to what many states have done. The switch would move marijuana from its current classification as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. The classification Cannabis would instead be a Schedule III substance, like ketamine and some anabolic steroids.

Reclassification by the Drug Enforcement Administration would not make it legal for recreational use by adults nationwide, but it could change how the drug is regulated and reduce a hefty tax burden on the cannabis industry, the AP reports. Administration officials tell the New York Times that the move would clear the way for research but would not affect the current approach to making marijuana-related arrests.