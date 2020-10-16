False COVID Alarm: NFL Team Shuts Facility, Then Reopens

(Newser) – The NFL's COVID roller coaster played out in Indianapolis on Friday, as the Colts closed their practice facility after multiple positive tests, only to reopen it hours later when those tests were re-run and found to be false positives, reports USA Today. The scare came after four people in the organization tested positive, temporarily throwing into doubt the team's game on Sunday against Cincinnati. The New York Jets closed their facility last Friday following what turned out to be a false positive, per NFL.com.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Falcons closed their facility on Thursday after a member of the organization tested positive. Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson had tested positive earlier in the week, following AJ Terrell's diagnosis in late September, per CNN. However, the team was given the clear to reopen on Friday after no new cases were reported. (The Tennessee Titans finally hit the field this week after a 16-day break triggered by an outbreak.)

