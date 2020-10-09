(Newser) – Add another NFL team to the COVID-19 list. Sources tell Pro Football Talk that players and coaches from the New York Jets were sent home Friday after one of the players received a "presumptive positive" coronavirus test, meaning another test will be administered to make sure the first wasn't a false positive. Still, just to be safe, team members will now be telecommuting for the rest of the day. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says the team seems confident that all safety protocols have been followed, so if the player is a true positive, everyone is hoping his case will be an isolated one.

The Jets are due to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So far the game hasn't been postponed, and the Cardinals are still heading to the East Coast on Friday to prep for the matchup. "All plans are the same unless someone tells us to change," Cards' GM Steve Keim told a local Arizona radio station. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills game against the Tennessee Titans that was scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Tuesday, after three more Titans players tested positive over the past few days, ESPN reports. The Titans have reported nearly two dozen cases over the last two weeks; its facility has been shuttered since Sept. 29. (Read more NFL stories.)

