Eric Trump Takes Down Photo After Complaint From Ice Cube

(Newser) – An altered photo of rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent in hats that appear to show support for President Trump circulated widely on social media Tuesday, fueled in part by a tweet from Eric Trump. "Two great, courageous Americans,” Trump’s son tweeted. He removed the tweet with a photo of the two rappers in hats saying "Trump 2020" after being called out by Ice Cube on Twitter the AP reports. In the original photo, both entertainers were wearing baseball caps with sports logos. Ice Cube’s hat says “Big3,” a reference to a 3-on-3 basketball league he co-founded, and 50 Cent wears one with the New York Yankees logo. Ice Cube shared the original photo on his Twitter account on July 6 to send a birthday message to 50 Cent.

The manipulated image was shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook since it began gaining attention on Monday "This is the start of a really bad week for the Democrats…," one Twitter user said on a post with the altered photo. Ice Cube has come under fire for appearing to work with the Trump administration on his “Contract with Black Americans,” which calls for a new dynamic for how our country is run to address racial issues. In a recent CNN interview, he said he hadn't endorsed either campaign and would work with whoever is in power. On Monday, 50 Cent said "Vote for Trump" on Instagram, sharing a CNBC graphic that predicted combined state and federal taxes for top earners in New York City could hit 62% under Joe Biden. "I don't care Trump doesn't like black people 62% are you out of ya f---ing mind," he wrote.