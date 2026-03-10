5 States Now Have 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bans

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday signed ban on abortions after embryotic cardiac activity can be detected, generally at about six weeks' gestation and often before women know they're pregnant. The signing makes Wyoming the fifth state to bar abortions at that stage of pregnancy, along with Florida, Georgia, Iowa, and South Carolina, the AP reports. Thirteen other states bar abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Gordon, a Republican, said in a letter to lawmakers Monday that he has some misgivings about the law he signed because it does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. "Where the act does not align to my pro-life stance is in the concern for specific vulnerable populations," he wrote.