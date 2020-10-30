(Newser) – A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing buildings in the city of Izmir in western Turkey. Officials said at least six people were killed and scores were injured. A small tsunami struck the Seferihisar district of Izmir, says the director of the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute. At least four people were slightly injured on Samos, where a tsunami warning was issued, the AP reports. Six people were killed in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city, including one who drowned, and 202 were injured, per Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger said that at least 70 people had been rescued from the wreckage, and that more than 10 buildings collapsed.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing in at least 12 buildings, AFAD said. Turkish media showed the wreckage of a multiple-story building, with people climbing it to start rescue efforts. AFAD said the earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 10.3 miles and registered at a 6.6 magnitude. A Greek seismologist told state broadcaster ERT that because of the shallow depth of earthquake's epicenter, potentially powerful aftershocks could be expected for weeks. The earthquake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far as the Greek capital, Athens, as well as in Bulgaria. In Turkey, it was also felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including Istanbul. On the Greek island of Samos, damage was reported in buildings and to the road network.