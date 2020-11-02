Russia's 'Sausage King' Meets Grisly Fate

(Newser) – In the 1990s, "grisly and sometimes surreal murders" often showed up in Russia's headlines, notes Reuters. Things have calmed down since, but that label clearly applies in this new case. It seems that a man known as Russia's "sausage king" was murdered with a crossbow while in a sauna, reports the BBC. The victim is Vladmir Marugov, who earned his nickname because of the multitude of meat-packing plants he owns throughout the country. Authorities say two masked assailants overpowered Marugov while he was relaxing with his partner in a cabin-turned-sauna at his estate outside Moscow.

story continues below

The woman managed to escape out a window and call police from a neighbor's house, say investigators, per the Moscow Times. The assailants reportedly demanded money from Marugov before fleeing, and it was unclear whether they left with any. Police found the crossbow used to kill the magnate at the scene, and the abandoned vehicle was recovered in a nearby village. Per the BBC, one unidentified male suspect has been detained. (Read more Russia stories.)

