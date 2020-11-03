 
X

Poll: Few Believe Winner Will Be Announced Election Night

Only 17% are expecting an immediate result
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2020 6:30 PM CST

(Newser) – President Trump has said the election winner should be announced on election night—but few Americans are expecting that to happen, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll. The poll found that only 17% of Americans expect to know the winner Tuesday night, while 18% expect to know the following day, 30% expect to know within a week, and 3% believe it will be a month before the winner is determined. The poll found only minor variations between different groups: The people most optimistic about getting a result Tuesday night are Republican men—23% of them believe a winner will be confirmed then.

story continues below

The poll also found high levels of distrust of the electoral system among supporters of both parties, with 34% of Democrats and 30% of Republicans expressing a lack of faith in the system's integrity. With a rise in mail-in voting and a close vote expected in swing states that don't start counting ballots until polls close, including Pennsylvania, analysts say it could be days before a winner is confirmed unless either President Trump or Joe Biden has a much better night that polls predict. FiveThirtyEight, which lists when results can be expected in every state, predicts that while it may take a while for a candidate to clinch 270 electoral votes, "we should have a pretty good idea of where things are headed on election night," with Florida and North Carolina among the states likely to deliver results promptly. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X