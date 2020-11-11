 
Jeffrey Toobin Gets the Ax

The New Yorker shows him the door for exposing himself during Zoom meeting
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 11, 2020 4:52 PM CST

(Newser) – Looks like Jeffrey Toobin's days of exposing himself at the New Yorker are done. The magazine fired him Wednesday after investigating his behavior during a Zoom meeting last month with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio, Deadline reports. "I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer," he tweeted Wednesday. "I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work." The New York Times recalls that during a break in the meeting, Toobin switched to a sex-service video call and pulled it out. Toobin has apologized to his "wife, family, friends and co-workers" for what he called "an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off camera." (Even OJ Simpson rode him for this one.)

