Snowplow Driver Finds 2 Murder Victims

(Newser) – On Monday, the sheriff's department in Mono County, California, said a remote stretch of US 395 in the eastern Sierra Nevada was closed due to an "accident." They later admitted it was a double murder uncovered in an atypical way. Authorities say a CalTrans snowplow driver spotted the bodies of a man and woman on the shoulder of the road as he was clearing the highway around 10 miles from the Nevada border after a snowstorm, ABC News reports. The sheriff's department said in a Facebook post that the victims, whose identities have not been released, were not from the area. "The crime appears to be specific and targeted" and there is no threat to the local community, the department said.