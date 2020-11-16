(Newser)
A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, was discovered in central Athens during sewage work, per the AP. The Greek Culture Ministry said the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, appears to be from around 300BC. It depicts Hermes at "a mature age," the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful. The head is in the style of famed Greek sculptor Alcamenes. After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said. (Read more discoveries stories.)