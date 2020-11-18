Second Georgia County Finds Uncounted Votes

(Newser) – A second Georgia county has uncovered a trove of votes not previously included in election results, but the additional votes won't change the overall outcome of the presidential race, the secretary of state's office said Tuesday. A memory card that hadn't been uploaded in Fayette County, just south of Atlanta, was discovered during a hand tally of the votes in the presidential race that stems from part of a legally mandated audit to ensure the new election machines counted the votes accurately, said Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state’s office. The memory card's 2,755 votes are not enough to flip the lead in the state from Joe Biden to President Trump, the AP reports.

The breakdown of the uncounted ballots was 1,577 for Trump, 1,128 for Biden, 43 for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and seven write-ins, Sterling said. Election officials on Monday said Floyd County, in north Georgia, had found more than 2,500 ballots that hadn't been previously scanned. Both counties will have to recertify their results, and the margin between Trump and Biden will be about 13,000 votes when those previously uncounted votes are accounted for, Sterling said. County elections workers have been working on the hand tally since Friday. The counties have until 11:59 pm Wednesday to complete the hand count. Once the results are certified, if the margin between the candidates remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can request a recount.