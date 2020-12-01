McRib to Return With a Smooth Freebie Offer

(Newser) – The McRib's annual return to McDonald's stores always makes a splash, but the company is launching a giveaway this year to help build anticipation. The Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes will award 10,000 free sandwiches, USA Today reports, ahead of the sandwich's reappearance on the menu board Wednesday. You don't have to be a shaver to qualify. "Post a picture of your cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on your public Twitter or public Instagram profile using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds," the company said in a release. A code for the free boneless pork sandwich with barbecue sauce will be sent to the first 10,000 entrants, through McDelivery with Uber Eats.

The McRib has been brought back every year since 1982, per CNBC, to boost customer traffic during the holiday shopping season. This time, the fast-food chain is partnering on the promotion with a nonprofit that raises money for cancer research and prevention. No-Shave November asks "participants to put down their razors and ‘get hairy’ in the name of cancer awareness," an executive said. McRib purchases made Wednesday "will help support our donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives," McDonald's said. (Read more McRib stories.)

