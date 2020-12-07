What We Know About Giuliani's Coronavirus Diagnosis

(Newser) – The Giuliani family has confirmed Rudy Giuliani does indeed have COVID-19, as President Trump announced Sunday. The former New York mayor and Trump's personal lawyer first retweeted Trump's announcement, then posted his own tweet reading, "Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything." His son, Andrew, who himself had the coronavirus two weeks ago, tweeted a similar message, USA Today reports. Sources say the 76-year-old was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center Sunday, and one tells the AP he was exhibiting "some symptoms."

It's not clear where he might have contracted the virus, but he's been doing quite a bit of traveling as he vociferously protests the results of the presidential election; last week he was in Arizona Monday, Michigan Wednesday, and Georgia Thursday, maskless and not socially distancing, sometimes for hours, with other similarly unmasked people. "The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return" from that travel, the Trump campaign says in a statement that also notes Giuliani twice tested negative before leaving on the trip. He's just the latest of many in the president's circle to contract the virus, including Mark Meadows, Ben Carson, Hope Hicks, Stephen Miller, and more, not to mention the First Family itself. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

