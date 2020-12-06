Trump Rants About Election at Rally for Georgia Senators

(Newser) – Weeks after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, President Trump told a crowd in Georgia that "We will still win it," CNN reports. Ostensibly appearing at the Valdosta rally to boost two GOP senators in runoff elections, Trump delivered what CBS News called a "rambling, unfocused speech" in which he repeated the claim that he won the state (which he lost by some 12,000 votes) and continued to allege that he was robbed of a victory by widespread voter fraud. "We have so much evidence, we don't know what to do with it," Trump said, without providing any evidence to back his claims. CNN notes that the president did spin "fantastical stories about votes in suitcases" and "re-litigated his election tallies in battleground states."

Trump briefly spoke in support of Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Without these two, there's going to be nothing to stop [the Democrats]," he said. "You have no idea how bad it will be." Despite his claims of fraud, Trump also his supporters to vote in the January runoff. But Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor on Sunday told CNN that Trump's fraud allegations will only serve to hurt Loeffler and Perdue’s chances. "I worry that this continuous, you know, fanning of the flames around misinformation puts us in a negative position," Geoff Duncan said. "The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process, they're only hurting it." (Some Trump allies have called for Georgia Republicans to abstain from voting in the runoff.)

