Goya Foods, which bills itself as the biggest Hispanic-owned company in the US, has given one of the nation's most prominent Hispanic figures an honorary nod of sorts. But it's not one that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will want. Goya CEO Robert Unanue said Monday that the company sarcastically named AOC "employee of the month" earlier this year, reports the New York Post. "When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%," the CEO said on the The Michael Berry Show. "So we gave her an honorary—we never were able to hand it to her, but she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo."

Unanue is referring to a controversy that unfolded over the summer, when he publicly expressed praise for President Trump. That rankled some in the Hispanic community who feel Trump has been anything but an ally. AOC, for example, tweeted her support of a boycott by passing along a make-your-own adobo recipe. As USA Today notes, the issue became a political football, with Trump and daughter Ivanka both posting praise of Goya and encouraging supporters to back the company.


