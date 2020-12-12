'Zombie' Teen Gets 10 Years

(Newser) – The crime: posting on Instagram. The sentence: 10 years. An Iranian court has sentenced teenager Sahar Tabar to a decade behind bars after she posted distorted images of her face on social media, Metro reports. The 19-year-old was celebrated for the Instagram posts, in which she resembled a "zombie" Angelina Jolie—but authorities arrested her in 2019 and charged her with blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means, and encouraging youths to corruption. The Guardian reports that Tabar said two of the charges were dropped and she hoped to be pardoned. Her remorseful confession was broadcast on Iranian state TV last year, drawing widespread sympathy. The report said Tabar was plagued by "an abnormal personality and mental state."

