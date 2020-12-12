Army-Navy Game: This Hasn't Happened in 77 Years

(Newser) – The "Army-Navy" game is returning to West Point. For the first time in nearly eight decades, the revered football matchup will be played Saturday at West Point's Michie Stadium, Fox News reports. The move away from Philadelphia was prompted by coronavirus restrictions in Pennsylvania that limit the number of people who can attend outdoor events. Today will be just the fourth time the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen have faced off at Michie Stadium, which is named for former West Point cadet Dennis Michie, who first agreed to play a football game against Navy in 1890; Army won that game. Just seven years later, Michie and the opposing team's quarterback, Worth Bagley, were killed in the Spanish-American War. West Point last hosted the game in 1943, per the Capital Gazette.

"We are excited we are able to play this game here for only the fourth time in history," Army coach Jeff Monken tells Fox. "The state of our world right now has forced the game away from Philadelphia. It will be special to play it here. It will be very nostalgic and really a great piece in the history of this rivalry." In another big change for this year's game, only students from the service academies—masked and distanced—will be in attendance, along with defense officials and President Trump. "What it really speaks to is both the Army and Navy culture," Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, West Point superintendent tells ESPN. "This game must be played. We'd play this game in a parking lot if we'd have to." Navy won last year's game and leads Army 61-52-7 in the series. Kickoff is slated for 3pm EST. (Read more football stories.)

