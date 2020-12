(Newser) – Minutes after California's Electoral College votes made President-elect Joe Biden's victory official, President Trump made a big announcement—but it wasn't a concession. Trump said Attorney General William Barr has resigned and will be leaving his administration as of Dec. 23, reports Reuters. "Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump tweeted. "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!" Trump said Barr "will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family" and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.

story continues below

Sources tell the AP that Trump spent most of Monday watching Electoral College results and calling allies, but broke away to meet Barr. In a resignation letter shared by Trump, Barr said he had updated the president on his "review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued." Barr told Trump he was "proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people." The resignation follows tension between Trump and Barr over the president's election fraud claims and Barr's refusal to disclose investigations of Hunter Biden's finances during the campaign. (Read more William Barr stories.)