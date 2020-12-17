Parents Face Charges After Maskless Teens Pack Party Bus

(Newser) – After a teen melee in Mount Healthy, parents who rented a party bus will be charged with violating COVID restrictions, and police in the Ohio town say other charges are likely. Police say they saw the bus drop off around 60 teens, who were not wearing masks or social distancing, outside the Hilltop Shopping Center around 10pm Saturday, CNN reports. "Shortly thereafter, several fights broke out which necessitated calls for assistance from other police agencies," and one juvenile was arrested for trying to punch an officer, police said in a Facebook post. "The bus driver disregarded the officers command to reboard the juveniles and fled from the scene leaving the crowd of approximately 60 juveniles in a very agitated state for officers to deal with," police said.

"Officers worked over the next hour to break up numerous fights and distance the juveniles," police said. The juveniles were told to call their parents for transportation home, reports NBC. Police determined that the bus had traveled from Cincinnati, around 11 miles away, and an "open invite" was posted on social media for a teen's 14th birthday party, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Parents—it is your responsibility to manage your children," police said. "Mount Healthy Police will not tolerate blatant law violations especially when such action endangers our community, our officers, and public health." (Read more Ohio stories.)

