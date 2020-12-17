Chris Christie Has a Message for Anti-Maskers

(Newser) – "This message isn't for everyone. It's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask." So says Chris Christie in a new national ad in which he says such people risk ending up on "the wrong side of history." Christie once again acknowledges it was a mistake for him not to wear a mask at the White House, where he is presumed to have contracted COVID-19, landing him in the ICU for a week. He says wearing a mask is the "right thing" to do, and that it's "wrong" that the issue has come to "divide us, especially as we now know you're twice as likely to get COVID-19 if you don't wear a mask."

A source tells CNN the family foundation of philanthropist Ray Chambers, a former financier from New Jersey who worked for the UN and is currently a WHO ambassador, paid for the ad, which will air on outlets including Fox News Channel, Newsmax and SiriusXM Radio. NJ.com notes the ad comes as speculation mounts that Christie may run for president again in 2024. Watch the ad on Twitter. (Read more Chris Christie stories.)

