Biden Aide: I Chose Wrong Word About Republicans

(Newser) – Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff is tamping down a controversy of her own making. On Thursday, Jen O'Malley Dillon acknowledged that she "used some words that I probably could have chosen better" when describing Republicans in Congress, reports Politico. The word that caught people's attention began with an f. In an interview with Glamour magazine that came out earlier this week, O'Malley Dillon said this in regard to Biden's hopes of working across the political aisle:

"In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?' I'm not saying they're not a bunch of f---ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn't wish for that, you couldn't wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that."

A bit of a backlash ensued, with critics such as GOP Sen. Marco Rubio calling attention to the sentiment. "Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?" he tweeted, referring people to the interview. On Thursday, O'Malley Dillon said the point she was trying to make in the interview is "an incredibly important" one about Biden and "why he was supported by over 81 million people, and what they were looking for." In the Washington Post, columnist Karen Tumulty chides Republicans for faux outrage. "What I'm wondering is whether it would have drawn any attention at all if those same words had been said by a male political operative." (Read more President-elect Biden stories.)

